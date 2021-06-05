Cygnes - First Page Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers! I present a concept of Cygnes Fashion Website. (2 Part)
Website designed in bold and modern style with strong typography and unusual grid. Hope you will like it!
Feel free to leave comments and press “L” if you like it.
Made for ScrumLaunch