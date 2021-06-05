Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Denys Didenko

Cygnes - First Page Animation

Denys Didenko
Denys Didenko
Cygnes - First Page Animation landing
Hello Dribbblers! I present a concept of Cygnes Fashion Website. (2 Part)

Website designed in bold and modern style with strong typography and unusual grid. Hope you will like it!

Feel free to leave comments and press “L” if you like it.

Made for ScrumLaunch

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Denys Didenko
Denys Didenko

