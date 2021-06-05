dmarza | logo designer

Razor Binary Number Logo

Razor Binary Number Logo web flat illustration app typography symbol minimal vector logodesign logo icon graphic design design branding art
This logo Ready for Sale on Logoground
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=473482

The logo is a combination of razors and Binary number. Becomes a symbol that can be used as business with a focus on fashion brands, haircuts, art and creativity or others.

