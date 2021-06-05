Lavanya Gopalaswamy

Recommended Clubs-Discovering more clubs for a doctor to join

This was the 'recommended clubs' screen for a client project, centered around improving the availability of content for doctors.

The cards nudge a new user on the app to discover more educational clubs to enhance their learning. The CTA permits them to join or leave a club with ease.

Designed on Figma. DM to know more about the project.

Stay tuned to know more!

