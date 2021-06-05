excalabel

Dean Edward Hines Style Guide

excalabel
excalabel
  • Save
Dean Edward Hines Style Guide brand guide guide type identity visual uidesign styleguide ui vector branding icon brand design logo brand identity
Download color palette

Dean Edward Hines Co., LPA | Attorney at Law Style Guide, showed various brand color palettes, Logo Construction, Type and icons.

- Project 2021 -

Let's connect
Instagram | Behance | Fiverr | Shop

Let's work together:
📩 excalabel@gmail.com

excalabel
excalabel
Digital product design agency

More by excalabel

View profile
    • Like