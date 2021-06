Nawal Podcast, Sign Up Page design

Hi Dribbblers! :)

Here Is A Sign Up Page Design For An Inspirational Podcast App On Tablet That

Includes Some Cute 3D Shapes.

DailyUI:001

.

.

Available For New Projects:

Email: Haniehrajji@gmail.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/hanieh-raji

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/raji.uiux/