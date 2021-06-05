A Finance App

Trending designs to inspire you
As I was about to finish my undergraduate degree, I was still clueless and confused about my career. One fine day I happen to come across a UI/UX design course, being from an IT background, decided to give it go. Cut To:
1 Month and 1 week later - Here's how my first piece of work looked like!!