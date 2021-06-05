Yash

Cheers(Alcohol Delivery App)

Hey Guys,
This is first of my project. Here, i made an interface for a alcohol delivery app. Since, the covid outbreak has taken place it has become essential for the alcohol lovers to get it delivered at their homes. So that it becomes easier for them to get there favourite drinks and without taking the risk of getting infected.

I would love if you guys show your reactions to it and sending a Like would be appreciated.

Cheers

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
