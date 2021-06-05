Content Creator Icon Pack

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
High-quality icon pack with Dark and Light theme to use as the cover of Instagram Highlights.
Get your copy here:
https://gum.co/nfdg1
This package was created using the size recommendations of Instagram so that they do not lose the quality even on larger screens such as Tablets, IPad, Laptops, and PC. Some icons had to be made again to bring the best image quality for you.
💫 Free updates every month with fixes and new icons.
Feel free to send me a message on Instagram or by email with recommendations for new icons.
(Orders placed before the 15th of each month will have priority)
Content:
52 general icons
37 brand icons
12 social media icons
Did you like my job? Don't forget to follow me
Instagram => https://www.instagram.com/nubelsondev/
other Social Media => https://solo.to/nubelsondev/