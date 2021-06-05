Nubelson Fernandes

Content Creator Icon Pack

High-quality icon pack with Dark and Light theme to use as the cover of Instagram Highlights.

Get your copy here:
https://gum.co/nfdg1

This package was created using the size recommendations of Instagram so that they do not lose the quality even on larger screens such as Tablets, IPad, Laptops, and PC. Some icons had to be made again to bring the best image quality for you.

💫 Free updates every month with fixes and new icons.

Feel free to send me a message on Instagram or by email with recommendations for new icons.

(Orders placed before the 15th of each month will have priority)
Content:
52 general icons
37 brand icons
12 social media icons

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
