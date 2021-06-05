sarmin akter

Real estate flyer template

sarmin akter
sarmin akter
  • Save
Real estate flyer template sell
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!
Hope You all Are Fit & Fine!
This is my Real Estate Flyer Design
FEATURES:
> 8.27 x 11.69 in + 0.125 in Bleed
> Fully Editable
> Free Fonts Used
> 300 DPI CMYK
I am Available for Freelance Works!
To Know More Information, Feel Free to contact me-
Email: sarminakter8910@gmail.com
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou !!
Behance
Download

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
sarmin akter
sarmin akter

More by sarmin akter

View profile
    • Like