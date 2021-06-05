Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Atnis Rianingtyas

Wifi Login Pop-up Page for Budget Hotel

Wifi Login Pop-up Page for Budget Hotel hotelweb desktop user interface website webdesign wifi
Daily exploration, redesigning Login page for wifi connection. Creating a design for a budget hotel by choosing light color combination to represent the hotel's affordability and compactness that suits visitor's need.

Let me know what you think about this landing page :)
Cheers!

Open for projects and collaborations, say hi to atniskr@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
