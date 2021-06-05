Croatian Dream web shop components

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was asked to redesign an existing, outdated theme to serve my client's business purposes more.
The job also included working on business strategy, creating mylar packaging design, and overall consulting on UX and technical aspects of the project.