Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Masum Ahmed

PodCast App

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed
  • Save
PodCast App trendy minimalist ux design clean ui clean minimal uiux ui design streaming app music app podcasting podcast app podcasts live streaming sport player spotify product
Download color palette

Hey everyone,

This is my exploration of the Podcast Mobile App.

If you like it, remember to push the Love button.
Thanks for your time and have a good day!

All the best,
Masum Ahmed

Make your project more awesome!

I am available for freelance work.
Contact me through my email and Skype.

Email: masum.cseseu@gmail.com

Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/UMcm2WFjAcqD

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed

More by Masum Ahmed

View profile
    • Like