Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniils

Spendit - Marketing Website

Daniils
Daniils
  • Save
Spendit - Marketing Website app website website marketing website website ui website design ui for web web ui web design web ios app design ios app design uiux ui product design digital design
Download color palette

Hi everyone!

Here is the marketing website for the upcoming app called Spendit that I have designed earlier this week.

I hope you like it and I am really looking forward to hearing your feedback!

Thank you!

Daniils
Daniils

More by Daniils

View profile
    • Like