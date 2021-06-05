Trending designs to inspire you
They are spoon-feeding Casanova, to get him to feel more assured,
Then they'll kill him with self-confidence after poisoning him with words!
And the Phantom's shouting to skinny girls, "Get outta here if you don't know,
Casanova is just being punished for going to Desolation Row".