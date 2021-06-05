WoodLawn Font | Finals

I had a lot of fun building this font and will probably make more in the future. Type is a fantastic way to really flex the old grey matter trying to figure out how to make things cohesive and still giving them enough personality to be interesting. I have this font in two font styles now - italic and standard bold. Currently on etsy but I'll port to my website when I revamp that. Enjoy.

https://www.etsy.com/listing/1031056171/woodlawn-font-italic?ref=listings_manager_grid