Daily Logo

Day 4 of the 30-day logo challenge!

Today's logo prompt: Single Letter Logo

We were tasked with creating a Single letter logo and what better way to pay tribute to the challenge itself than to make a logo that represents why we as designers are all here this D represents the designer in all of us.

I wanted a logo that played around with the font to create an Icon that represented the panda aspect of the brief without seeming too obvious.

Let me know your thoughts on the logo?