Landing Page Design for QA Testing Startup

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This post covers only small bite of the work performed for IQM Studio - Integrated Quality Management Solution which helps automatize testing process for software development. It includes Brand Design and Product Design. In order to see full project follow the link to my Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120929861/Product-Design-for-QA-Automation-Solution?