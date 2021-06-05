Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Landing Page Design for QA Testing Startup

This post covers only small bite of the work performed for IQM Studio - Integrated Quality Management Solution which helps automatize testing process for software development. It includes Brand Design and Product Design. In order to see full project follow the link to my Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120929861/Product-Design-for-QA-Automation-Solution?

