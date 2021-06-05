Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

CONCERTO

Concerto Logo and App Concept
An app that notifies you on concerts details and helps you schedule upcoming concerts based on your likes and details across your music streaming platforms.

*I'm not a UI designer, pardon my design thanks
Feedbacks are appreciated.
Thanks.

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
