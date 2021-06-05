Pandu Pangestu

Coffee Nearby App

Pandu Pangestu
Pandu Pangestu
  • Save
Coffee Nearby App maps nearby coffee ui design ux design ui illustration icon 3d animation logo motion graphics uxdesign uidesign graphic design design branding app
Download color palette

Hi Folks! ✨

Today i make a Coffee Nearby App. I hope your enjoy this design :). Feel free for feedback.

available for new project, let's talk with me pandupangestu0711@gmail.com

Pandu Pangestu
Pandu Pangestu

More by Pandu Pangestu

View profile
    • Like