Abdou Mkl

Album Cover

Abdou Mkl
Abdou Mkl
Album Cover graphic design design album artwork song cover album cover
This is my friend in the cover he decided to start his music career so he came to me to design his first release song cover and he wanted something simple and bleu. And this is what we ended up with

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Abdou Mkl
Abdou Mkl

