Srivathson Thyagarajan

Starbucks Application for Apple watch

Day #5 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge for ideas.

This is the fifth shot of the UI challenge and the task was to create a watchOS application for Starbucks. As per my workflow, I completed the paper-prototype and completed the I design within 12 hours. Features of this application fully integrate with watchOS mandated design principles and guidelines.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment down below. Feedbacks are always welcome.

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
