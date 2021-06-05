AC Controller

Take a look at a new soft UI Experiment for A/C remote design concept for the UI kit I am working on. Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out.

The most recent project, it's still going on.

If you like my work, follow me.

----------

Design - Adobe XD

If you need me to share my design with you, please contact me.

-----------

Don't forget to press "L" ❤️ and Follow me