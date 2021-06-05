Noopur Srivastava

E-commerce Website Wireframe

Noopur Srivastava
Noopur Srivastava
  • Save
E-commerce Website Wireframe colors newbie adobe xd website desgin e-commerce website design wireframe ux
Download color palette

This is my first Wireframe. I've created it using Adobe XD.

Since, I'm new to this field, I'll appreciate your feedback.

Thanks.

Noopur Srivastava
Noopur Srivastava

More by Noopur Srivastava

View profile
    • Like