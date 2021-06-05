Daily UI day 5: app icon design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designing an app icon, I choose to design an icon for a POMODORO tracker app.....
Pomodoro is a name of a technique where we study in small sessions of 25-40 mins with break of 5-20 mins.....
Cheers...🥂
press L if you like the work and
F to follow