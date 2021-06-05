vashisht wahal

Daily UI day 5: app icon design

vashisht wahal
vashisht wahal
  • Save
Daily UI day 5: app icon design graphic design dailyui ux ui logo illustration branding design daily ui challenge daily challange app
Download color palette

Designing an app icon, I choose to design an icon for a POMODORO tracker app.....
Pomodoro is a name of a technique where we study in small sessions of 25-40 mins with break of 5-20 mins.....
Cheers...🥂
press L if you like the work and
F to follow

vashisht wahal
vashisht wahal

More by vashisht wahal

View profile
    • Like