DailyUI 005 :: App Icon

ui design figmadesign figma app icon app
DailyUI 005

An app icon for a meditation app. The icon is based on the lotus flower which symbolizes growth and purity both in body and mind and the Ensō Circle in Zen Buddhism which signifies the absolute enlightenment and the depiction of our true and innermost self.

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
