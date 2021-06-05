DailyUI 005 :: App Icon

Trending designs to inspire you
DailyUI 005
An app icon for a meditation app. The icon is based on the lotus flower which symbolizes growth and purity both in body and mind and the Ensō Circle in Zen Buddhism which signifies the absolute enlightenment and the depiction of our true and innermost self.