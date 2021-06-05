Clare Brito

App Icon

Clare Brito
Clare Brito
  • Save
App Icon icon dailyui dailyuichallenge user interface design figma design ui ui design figmadesign figma app icon app
Download color palette

DailyUI 005

An app icon for a meditation app. The icon is based on the lotus flower which symbolizes growth and purity both in body and mind and the Ensō Circle in Zen Buddhism which signifies the absolute enlightenment and the depiction of our true and innermost self.

Clare Brito
Clare Brito

More by Clare Brito

View profile
    • Like