4 bike brand identity

4 bike is a company that provides full maintenance service for any type of bike and their storage during wintertime.

Logo typeface is rather friendly thanks to the round form of “o” and “e” which is also connected to wheels’ form. But at the same time, it has sharp elements' angles and straight lines which are associated with toolkit and repair.

The color pallet is inspired by the endless blue sky and sun rays that are so common to the most favorite bike season in every part of the world.