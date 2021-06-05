Suresh Kumar

Landing page design

Suresh Kumar
Suresh Kumar
  • Save
Landing page design webdesign minimal web web design website ux gas agency agency
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
Check out my latest project on samsgas website design
if you like it press the heart button and plz share your feedback.

Amazing case study on my behance profile: https://www.behance.net/sureshkumar62

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Suresh Kumar
Suresh Kumar

More by Suresh Kumar

View profile
    • Like