Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Katara Mosque Doha
Originally created with 3ds Max 2015 and rendered in V-Ray 3.0.
Total Poly Counts:
Poly Count = 41513
Vertex Count = 44502
https://www.turbosquid.com/3d-models/katara-mosque-cultural-village-doha-3d-1741056
#Katara #Mosque #Pigeon_Houses #Cultural_Village #Amphitheater #Doha #Qatar #Building #Arab #Emirates #architecture #Museum #Temple #tomb #Colosseum #landmark #ancient