Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
nur alam

Katara Mosque Cultural Village Doha

nur alam
nur alam
  • Save
Katara Mosque Cultural Village Doha kataramosque architecture city landmark cityscape
Download color palette

Katara Mosque Doha
Originally created with 3ds Max 2015 and rendered in V-Ray 3.0.

Total Poly Counts:
Poly Count = 41513
Vertex Count = 44502

https://www.turbosquid.com/3d-models/katara-mosque-cultural-village-doha-3d-1741056

#Katara #Mosque #Pigeon_Houses #Cultural_Village #Amphitheater #Doha #Qatar #Building #Arab #Emirates #architecture #Museum #Temple #tomb #Colosseum #landmark #ancient

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
nur alam
nur alam

More by nur alam

View profile
    • Like