People of India - Character Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The people of India are really amazing and wonderful. The identity of any country is the people of that country. Similarly, India is known for the diversity of its people. Everyone here has their own unique style. Real India is not in factories or offices but in the streets and neighborhoods. In this project, I have made my small effort in the design of such characters. So let's enjoy it.