Good for Sale
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Set of 6 Modern Headers for Freelancer / Agency Website

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Set of 6 Modern Headers for Freelancer / Agency Website minimal latest work contact us about us portfolio freelancer landing agency landing landing landingpage agency homepage freelancer homepage agency headers interface ux ui freelancer modern homepage
Set of 6 Modern Headers for Freelancer / Agency Website minimal latest work contact us about us portfolio freelancer landing agency landing landing landingpage agency homepage freelancer homepage agency headers interface ux ui freelancer modern homepage
Set of 6 Modern Headers for Freelancer / Agency Website minimal latest work contact us about us portfolio freelancer landing agency landing landing landingpage agency homepage freelancer homepage agency headers interface ux ui freelancer modern homepage
Set of 6 Modern Headers for Freelancer / Agency Website minimal latest work contact us about us portfolio freelancer landing agency landing landing landingpage agency homepage freelancer homepage agency headers interface ux ui freelancer modern homepage
Set of 6 Modern Headers for Freelancer / Agency Website minimal latest work contact us about us portfolio freelancer landing agency landing landing landingpage agency homepage freelancer homepage agency headers interface ux ui freelancer modern homepage
Set of 6 Modern Headers for Freelancer / Agency Website minimal latest work contact us about us portfolio freelancer landing agency landing landing landingpage agency homepage freelancer homepage agency headers interface ux ui freelancer modern homepage
Set of 6 Modern Headers for Freelancer / Agency Website minimal latest work contact us about us portfolio freelancer landing agency landing landing landingpage agency homepage freelancer homepage agency headers interface ux ui freelancer modern homepage
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble.png
  2. Landing Page 2.jpg
  3. Landing Page 4.jpg
  4. Landing Page 6.jpg
  5. Landing Page 5.jpg
  6. Landing Page 1.jpg
  7. Landing Page 3.jpg

Set of 6 Freelancer/Agency Landing Pages Headers

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Set of 6 Freelancer/Agency Landing Pages Headers

Download this Product: https://gum.co/PRrNcO
Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD compatible

Presenting a set of header for freelancer/agency website. I tried to make them look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me Dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting content and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on Instagram and Dribbble. So make sure you follow me on Dribbble too.

Buy this set for discounted rate of $10 from https://gum.co/PRrNcO

Follow Me On Instagram: @arshakirpk

Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260

Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260

Visit My Website: arshakir.com

Tags: #freelancer #agency #header #mininal #clean #about #homepage #website #ui #ux #uiux #interface #profile #agencywebsite #agencylandingpage #freelancerlandingpage #landing #landingpage #homepageui #home

Landing Page 2.jpg
300 KB
Download
Landing Page 1.jpg
700 KB
Download
Landing Page 4.jpg
300 KB
Download
Landing Page 3.jpg
800 KB
Download
Landing Page 5.jpg
700 KB
Download
Redwhale
Redwhale
Your Next Design
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like