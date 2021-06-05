Christina Tim

Illustrated book "Because I'm Your Mom"

Christina Tim
Christina Tim
  • Save
Illustrated book "Because I'm Your Mom" kubs bears bear art card illustrator digital kids book cover graphic design story design cover illustration children book children book
Illustrated book "Because I'm Your Mom" kubs bears bear art card illustrator digital kids book cover graphic design story design cover illustration children book children book
Illustrated book "Because I'm Your Mom" kubs bears bear art card illustrator digital kids book cover graphic design story design cover illustration children book children book
Illustrated book "Because I'm Your Mom" kubs bears bear art card illustrator digital kids book cover graphic design story design cover illustration children book children book
Download color palette
  1. book cover2.jpg
  2. children ill1.jpg
  3. children ill2.jpg
  4. scetch4.jpg

“Because I’m Your Mom” is a beautiful story of a mamma bear and her two cubs and all of the small moments of childhood too precious to forget. Because a mother is a part of all of the big and small moments of her cubs’ life.

Author : Kelsey J Boyce
Illustrator : Christina Tim

Christina Tim
Christina Tim
Hey! I'am Graphic Designer & Illustrator

More by Christina Tim

View profile
    • Like