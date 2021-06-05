Fowzan Razak

Furica | E-Commerce Web Landing Page

Fowzan Razak
Fowzan Razak
  • Save
Furica | E-Commerce Web Landing Page app illustration animation logo branding furniture uxdesigner uidesigner webui freelancer landingpage webdesign web graphic design interface ux uidesign ui figma design
Download color palette

Hello Creatives! 👋, ⁣⁣

Here is new E-Commerce web design concept. If you want to show some love, press L.

Don't forget to follow me on Dribbble 🏀 Please write your comment to give your feedback. Stay tuned for more shots. 😍

Thanks for watching ❤️

Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Fowzan Razak
Fowzan Razak

More by Fowzan Razak

View profile
    • Like