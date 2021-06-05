Alankrita Verma

World Environment Day- Landing Page Design

Hello Friends!
Today is World Environment Day. Start today to save tomorrow. There should be no tomorrow in taking steps to save the earth. Wishing you a very Happy World Environment Day. A minimal UI design for Today's theme. What you think about this. Share with me.

Hope you also love and enjoy!

Feel free to feedback and comment.
Thanks!

