Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shamim Khan

Wingtex

Shamim Khan
Shamim Khan
  • Save
Wingtex modern logo communication wing bird logo logo design freebie creative logo icon colorful logotype illustration app icon graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

An identity design in the modern style.

Have a project for us?
Say Hello!
Email : shamimrx99@gmail.com
Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram

Checkout my latest project on Behance
Download my creations from Adobe Stock or Freepik

Shamim Khan
Shamim Khan

More by Shamim Khan

View profile
    • Like