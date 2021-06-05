Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Glazov is a creative and fascinating photography WordPress theme. It offers plenty of excellent options that will satisfy even the most demanding users, and it packed with everything you will ever need for a breathtaking photography theme. Explore new possibilities with delightful woo-commerce features.
Main Features:
Creative Home Demos
Gallery Page Layouts
Password Protected Gallery
Client Proofing
Amazing Portfolio Page Layout
Portfolio Single Layout
Two Stunning Blog Design Options
Full Project Detail info widget
Light & Dark Light Box
Social Media Integration
Ajax Transition
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WP Bakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Glazov - Photography WordPress Theme