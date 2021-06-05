Glazov is a creative and fascinating photography WordPress theme. It offers plenty of excellent options that will satisfy even the most demanding users, and it packed with everything you will ever need for a breathtaking photography theme. Explore new possibilities with delightful woo-commerce features.

Main Features:

Creative Home Demos

Gallery Page Layouts

Password Protected Gallery

Client Proofing

Amazing Portfolio Page Layout

Portfolio Single Layout

Two Stunning Blog Design Options

Full Project Detail info widget

Light & Dark Light Box

Social Media Integration

Ajax Transition

Pre-defined Inner Pages

Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option

Unlimited Options

WP Bakery Page Builder

WooCommerce

Contact Form 7

Mail Chimp

Advanced Theme Options

Fast & Friendly Support

One Click Demo Install

Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer

Lot’s of Shortcodes are available

SEO Optimized

Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts

Advanced Typography

Google Map

FontAwesome & Line Icons

Child Theme

Browser Compatible

Lifetime Updates

Documentation

Video Tutorials

Download Glazov - Photography WordPress Theme