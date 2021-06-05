Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Glazov - Photography WordPress Theme

Glazov is a creative and fascinating photography WordPress theme. It offers plenty of excellent options that will satisfy even the most demanding users, and it packed with everything you will ever need for a breathtaking photography theme. Explore new possibilities with delightful woo-commerce features.

Main Features:

Creative Home Demos
Gallery Page Layouts
Password Protected Gallery
Client Proofing
Amazing Portfolio Page Layout
Portfolio Single Layout
Two Stunning Blog Design Options
Full Project Detail info widget
Light & Dark Light Box
Social Media Integration
Ajax Transition
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WP Bakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

Glazov - Photography WordPress Theme

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
