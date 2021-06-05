Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪

EXIT Festival | UI Design

Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪
Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
EXIT Festival | UI Design exit festival ui design dark ui mobile ui music dj festival exit event concert
Download color palette

Exit is a summer music festival which is held at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia. Founded in 2000, it has twice won the Best Major Festival award at the European Festivals Awards, for 2013 and 2017. EXIT has also won the “Best European Festival” award at the UK Festival Awards in 2007.

Feedbacks are always welcome 👍🏻 Press "L" if you like it.

✉️ Available for new projects finixba@gmail.com
 
Check out my Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪
Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪
Designer / Developer / Lecturer
Hire Me

More by Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪

View profile
    • Like