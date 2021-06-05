Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kosar Tabar

Blue Vincent

Kosar Tabar
Kosar Tabar
  • Save
Blue Vincent nftcommiunity nftartist nft photoshop character design digitalart animation digital painting illustration
Download color palette

This work is very special and valuable to me because I've put my heart and my soul into it.
This is a piece of my heart.
check it out my second NFT.
https://foundation.app/@kosartabar/blue-vincent-41936

Year: 2019

Kosar Tabar
Kosar Tabar

More by Kosar Tabar

View profile
    • Like