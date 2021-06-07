Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mateusz Turbiński

Soapbox

Mateusz Turbiński
Mateusz Turbiński
Soapbox
Hi guys! I haven't been here for a while, cause I’ve been working on some amazing projects lately!
Firstly I wanted to share with you my latest work, which I had the pleasure to create for Soapbox.
In a few words: Soapbox is a drop-in audio chat that allows you to have casual coversation with strangers and friends with games, videos and more.
The purpose was to create design character which will reflect Soapbar and use it as application icon. What do you think?

If you’re interested to work with me, you can reach me at: turbinskimateusz@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Mateusz Turbiński
Mateusz Turbiński
Senior UI/Visual designer
