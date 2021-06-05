Premiere Design of m.a.ap0rt

My Very first UI Design (m.a.ap0rt)

m.a.ap0rt is the personal website that i use for save all of my portfolio from my creations. From digital arts, logos until my UI Designs...you can contact me too if you interest with my design!! But still, it is just my design and still not completed yet😄😄

Welcome to my dribbble..enjoy and feel free to criticize about my design. I hope we can learn together to be the best and professional UI/UX designer.

Icon : flaticon.com

Illustration : freepick.com

🇮🇩

#ui #uxdesign