Dashboard for Managing Dental Operations

Dashboard for Managing Dental Operations ui logo illustration ui design design ux design interaction design digital product design app uiux app ui
A spreadsheet oriented dashboard to help the internal staff of a dental organization to connect with their clients.

The client wanted a modern and sleek UI that were complimented with colorful illustrations

