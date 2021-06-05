Girl in Gothic Outfit Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
I recently cam across this style of Grunge/Goth which is pretty interesting I feel, hence took up a #dtiys challenge and tried to craft out an outfit which I feels is pretty quirky as well as bold!
Hope you like it! 🖤
Oh and you can check Satabdi's take on this challenge here!