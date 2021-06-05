Prasannadeep Das

Girl in Gothic Outfit Illustration

Girl in Gothic Outfit Illustration ootd dtiys grains procreate cute sexy hot graphic character black outfit girl grunge gothic goth art vector dribbble design illustration
I recently cam across this style of Grunge/Goth which is pretty interesting I feel, hence took up a #dtiys challenge and tried to craft out an outfit which I feels is pretty quirky as well as bold!

Hope you like it! 🖤

Oh and you can check Satabdi's take on this challenge here!

