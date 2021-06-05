Cool Features of Marble for Marble Statues

Marble is one of the most beautiful and elegant stones used not only for construction but for several other purposes as well. Limestone, after remaining under severe pressure and heat for many years, converts into a bright stone that allows light to transpose through it. This shiny bright stone, which is one of the first choices for kitchen tops, is known as marble. Marble is also used for manufacturing statues by several marble statue manufacturers across the globe. One such manufacturer, Agrawal Moorti Bhandar, situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan shares why marble, being so bright and shiny, is so cold?

“Marble is one of the densest stones ever known. It conducts heat in a very different manner than any other stones. The dense quality of the stone allows heat to transfer from any warmer object, like the human body, and in return we feel the coolness of the stone.”

No wonder, tourists in the famous Taj Mahal are asked to roam around barefoot even during the scorching heat as the cool stone marble hardly gets heated from the harsh sunlight. Similarly, the marble statues of Hindu Gods stay cool at any time of the day, providing peace to the devotees who touch the feet of the statues.

