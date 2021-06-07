Soapbox Icon

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys! I haven't been here for a while, cause I’ve been working on some amazing projects lately!
Firstly I wanted to share with you my latest work, which I had the pleasure to create for Soapbox.
In a few words: Soapbox is a drop-in audio chat that allows you to have casual coversation with strangers and friends with games, videos and more.
The purpose was to create design character which will reflect Soapbar and use it as application icon. What do you think?
If you’re interested to work with me, you can reach me at: turbinskimateusz@gmail.com