Reijo Palmiste

Loud & Clear

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hire Me
  • Save
Loud & Clear 3d illustrator 3d artwork 3d art musician music guitars guitar isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Download color palette

So how about this pair of stringbearers? This was much more complicated to do than I anticipated at first, as it often seems to happen around here.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
Hire Me

More by Reijo Palmiste

View profile
    • Like