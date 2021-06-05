Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Spikey Sanju

Einsen | Task Manager App

Spikey Sanju
Spikey Sanju
  • Save
Einsen | Task Manager App cards spikeysanju einsen uidesign uxdesign mobile ui task manager todo app minimal clean ux ui app
Download color palette

Everyday I struggle with my productivity. I tend to procrastinate on important tasks, and I’m always scrambling to find a good organizational system. This is why I’ve decided to build my own productivity app!. I am developing an app called “Einsen”.

This app will track my tasks for me and help me get them done without any excuses 🚀

Please leave any suggestions. More snippets from this project are to be displayed soon 🎉

Does this look awesome to you?
Got an App/Website Idea? Let's connect ; )

DM us 👇
spikeysanju98@gmail.com

Thanks for stopping by. 
Have amazing day folks :)

Spikey Sanju
Spikey Sanju

More by Spikey Sanju

View profile
    • Like