Einsen | Task Manager App

Everyday I struggle with my productivity. I tend to procrastinate on important tasks, and I’m always scrambling to find a good organizational system. This is why I’ve decided to build my own productivity app!. I am developing an app called “Einsen”.
This app will track my tasks for me and help me get them done without any excuses 🚀
Please leave any suggestions. More snippets from this project are to be displayed soon 🎉
