Bauk 🌚

Bauk 🌚 horns grain mythology character design colorful gradient digitalart vector illustration
Bauk is a mythological creature from Balkan. It is told that it is usually hiding in the dark waiting for its victims. This creature is easy to scare off, with some light, of course. ✨

