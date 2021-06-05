Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Vlad Iftimescu

Blazing Stone

Vlad Iftimescu
Vlad Iftimescu
Blazing Stone sale unconventional creative fantasy gaming magic stone fire design modern vector minimal logo

Blazing Stone

Price
$700
A combination of edgy geometry and the sinuous shapes of flames make this icon stand out and command attention. It can be used in the gaming industry, media, sports, technology and beyond.

Vlad Iftimescu
Vlad Iftimescu
Unconvetional Graphic Design
More by Vlad Iftimescu

