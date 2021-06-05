Anindita Hossain Rhine

Social Media Display Advertisement Design - Burger Shop

promotional social media post social advertisement display ad
I wanted to create a display advertisement for Instagram. I used a burger shop as my mock business and created this with a warm purple and orange palette. I knew I had to highlight the call-to-action button so I used a vivid mustard yellow for the social and order buttons. I also wanted the attraction to be the burger which is slanted towards the CTA button - almost as if the eyes can move from the burger and then glide along its direction to the order button, increasing the chances of higher conversion for buyers.

