Logo Design For Dribbble (mockup)

logos logo design vector 3d illustration design photoshop mockup design branding graphic design logo
Greetings,
Here's an impressive logo mockup for new dribbble logo. Basically, this is an experiment. I came up with a new attractive font. I hope you will also like it. I am pleased to design more spectacular logos like this one in future. Are you looking for something similar to this? I am open to new projects. Feel free to communicate with me through my email.
Regards,
HananTheArtist
abdulhananonlines@gmail.com

